The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled its plan for the appointment of the next Black Stars coach, following the departure of Chris Hughton from the position on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

A dedicated five-member search committee has been set up to assess and propose a suitable candidate to the Executive Council for endorsement.

Heading the Committee is Mark Addo, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, with lawyer, Ace Ankomah (Esq.) serving as Vice Chairman.

Other committee members include: Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education at the GFA, iconic Ghanaian football figure ,Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Committee is entrusted with the responsibility of presenting their recommendation for the next Black Stars coach within a three-week time frame. Furthermore, a comprehensive job description for the head coach will be released shortly to guide the selection process.

Below is the full statement