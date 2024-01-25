The Ministry of Youth and Sports has reacted to the Ghana’s early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the wake of the senior national team’s second premature exit, both the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry have faced harsh criticism from passionate football enthusiasts in Ghana.

The team got only one point in the 33rd edition in Cameroon and 2 points in the 34th edition in Ivory Coast.

The Sports Ministry in an official statement said it understands the disappointment among millions of Ghanaians and global followers of Ghanaian football.

The statement emphasized the disparity between the on-field performances of the national team and the substantial investments made to enhance its capabilities.

The Ministry blamed the persistent underperformance of the Black Stars to the fundamental structural and systemic deficiencies within the country’s football ecosystem.

“Regrettably, the recent and continued poor performance of the Black Stars highlights fundamental structural and systemic deficiencies in our football ecosystem and journey. This is such that, despite our unwavering support and considerable investment, leaving no stone unturned, the team has not delivered, and results do not commensurate with efforts and resources invested” the Ministry said.

Below is the full statement:

