The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has outlined five key criteria that the next Black Stars coach must meet.

This announcement comes after Chris Hughton was sacked following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (GFA) tournament, where the team exited at the group phase with just two points.

The criteria for the selection of the new head coach has been summarized, with the Ghana FA emphasizing the need for a thorough and strategic approach to find a suitable candidate.

1. The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football

2. Must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments our DNA

3. Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years of coaching experience

4. Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent

5. Proven disciplinarian, tactician and leadership skills

Simultaneously, a five-member committee has been appointed by the Ghana FA to evaluate and recommend a suitable candidate to the Executive Council for approval.

The committee, led by Mark Addo, Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, includes legal expert Ace Ankomah (Esq.) as Vice Chairman. Other members of the committee comprise Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education at the GFA, Opoku Nti, an iconic Ghanaian football figure, and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The committee is tasked with presenting their recommendation for the next Black Stars coach within a three-week timeframe.

Additionally, a detailed job description for the head coach position will be released soon to guide the selection process according to the Ghana FA.

