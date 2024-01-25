Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has maintained innocence and shared his side of the story regarding the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, in a new music video titled “Official Interview.”

Naira Marley faced controversies linked to Mohbad’s death, spending approximately 44 days in police custody before being released.

Since his release, the “Soapy” crooner had not granted any interview or comment, but in the video released on Sunday, he addressed some questions and clarified his stance on the matter.

The video

In the video, Naira Marley clarified that he had no hand in Mohbad’s death, as well as refuted claims of bullying him when he was alive.

The Marlian Record Label boss dismissed accusations of involvement in Mohbad’s death, calling those who accused him jobless.

He urged them to focus on their work, emphasizing that hustling can keep them out of trouble. According to him, those who mind their own business are wise.

The 32-year-old artiste added that some call others worthless, but they do not care if the person suffers.

He explained he could not harm or kill Mohbad because he had a family to care for. He said he is looking at those accusing him of killing Mohbad as Ben 10 because they will be disgraced.

Naira Marley added that with time, those behind Mohbad’s death will be revealed. He prayed against encountering the current trouble he found himself in.

He reflected on his mother’s advice for success despite challenges.

The 32-year-old mentioned that people who accused him of killing Mohbad are jealous of him and want to bring him down.

The “Soapy” crooner said he would get a new car, house and live a good life to show off in front of those who labelled him as a murderer.

He urged people not to live to impress, but to please themselves.

His words: “I asked you to hustle and try to avoid trouble. Your mates are bubbles, and they don’t have two heads. They said you’re worthless but don’t care if you suffer. Small children will give you orders and can give you a slap.

“I have a wife at home, children, mother and father. Are they going to eat clapping or sorry? Many are rebelling, and I’m looking at them like Ben 10 because they will be disgraced soon. Trouble trouble God will not allow us to see trouble. My mother said if I see trouble, Allah will fight for me and make me triumph.”

Naira Marley

PREMIUM TIMES reported that this is not the first time Naira Marley will maintain innocence about his involvement in his ex-signee Mohbad’s death.

On 26 September 2023, the British-Nigerian singer said he had no hand in Mohbad’s death, as well as denied running his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He vowed to prove his innocence and cooperate with the authorities to clear his name with sufficient evidence.

On 4 October 2023, he turned himself in to assist the Lagos State Police Command in investigations into Mohbad’s death.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Naira Marley was in their custody on X.

Following the announcement, the police detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection to Mohbad’s death.

On 18 November 2023, Naira Marley and Sam Larry were released from custody after meeting their bail conditions.

Sam Larry, detained on 28 September 2023, spent about 50 days in custody, while Naira Marley, arrested on 3 October last year, spent about 44 days in detention.

Police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed their release in a statement.

On 31 October 2023, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, filed a fundamental rights suit against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun.

According to the report, in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, they are seeking N20m in damages over their continued detention for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy and murder of singer Mohbad.

In the suit filed through their lawyer, Mr Olalekan Ojo, they urged the court to declare that the continued detention “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since 4 October 2023, constituted a violation of their rights.

The singer, after his release from police custody, slammed Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s N500 million lawsuit over defamation of character.

Naira Marley, represented by his legal counsel, Olalekan Ojo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, demanded a public apology from the actress for purported defamation and libel.

Mohbad

On 12 September 2023, Mohbad was confirmed dead. He died at 27 years old

The cause of his death remains unknown to date. In the quest to know the cause of his death, the police exhumed his body for autopsy.

The result of the autopsy is yet to be released.

MORE: