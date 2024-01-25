Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Randy Abbey, has shared his reflections on the uninspiring performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

In the final Group B match against Mozambique, the Black Stars, who were seeking to win their fifth continental title relinquished a two-goal lead, ultimately settling for a draw with six minutes of additional time.

This setback led to Ghana’s early exit from the continental tournament, reminiscent of their premature departure at the group stage in AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.

Reacting to the performance on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Mr Abbey openly acknowledged the team’s failure to meet expectations, expressing a collective sense of disappointment, anger, and frustration.

Despite the evident letdown, he underscored the urgency for the team to regroup swiftly and adopt a different approach to redeem themselves.

“There is a lot of disappointment, there is a lot of anger, and there is a lot of frustration. Well, what can we do?” Dr. Abbey added.

The Heart of Lions President continued, “We’ve let everybody down. We need to pick up the pieces, try and do things differently and try and make amends. I have been reading around and I can understand the emotions of people. The level of disappointment and embarrassment is quite heavy.”

Ghana’s journey in the tournament featured two draws and a loss to Cape Verde placing third in Group B, prompting concerns about the team’s overall performance and strategy.

Meanwhile, coach, Chris Hughton has been dismissed as the head coach of the Black Stars together with his technical team members.

