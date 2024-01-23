The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has relieved Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton of his duties with immediate effect.

This follows the senior national team, Black Stars early exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday.

In addition, the GFA Executive Council has taken a decision to dissolve the technical team.

In a statement, GFA said it will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.

In their crucial final Group B encounter against Mozambique on Monday night, Ghana needed a win to advance to the Round of 16.

Despite initially leading by two goals in the 90th minute, the Black Stars conceded two late goals, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Os Mambas.

With the draw against Mozambique, Ghana missed out on automatic qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The team had previously suffered a 2-1 defeat against Cape Verde in their opening match and managed a 2-2 draw against Egypt in their second fixture.

