Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has blamed coach, Chris Hughton for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage, failing to secure a victory in any of their group games.

Despite scoring two goals in each match, the four-time African champions managed to secure only two draws and suffered a defeat, finishing third in Group B behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, the football administrator attributed the team’s shortcomings to the decisions made by the former Premier League manager who was in charge.

“The Black Stars were let down by the technical team. If you look at the performance of the team, they were scoring two goals in every game, but the substitutions did not help the team,” he expressed.

Sarfo continued, “The technical team let the team down. The players didn’t complain about anything. We, the Executive Council, supported the team and the coach, but the technical team let the players down.”

Following the early exit from AFCON, the Ghana FA has taken decisive action, terminating the contract of Chris Hughton and the entire Black Stars technical team.

In response, a five-member committee has been established to recommend a new coach to lead the national team forward. This marks the second consecutive AFCON group phase exit for the Black Stars.

