Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and government agreed on $8.5 million (GH¢105 million) as Black Stars budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Black Stars aimed to break a 42-year trophy drought during their participation in the 34th edition of AFCON held in Ivory Coast but faced disappointment as they exited at the group phase with only two points from three games.

Ahead of the tournament, Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif failed to disclosed the budget for the team, drawing criticism from football enthusiasts, analysts, and taxpayers alike.

But, Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a recent post on X, revealed that both the country’s football governing body and the government had mutually agreed on the earmarked amount for the tournament.

He emphasized that the disclosed $8.5 million is distinct from the $1.5 million spent on the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Following the team’s elimination, Chris Hughton was sacked with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) instituting a five-member committee to recommend a new coach for the Executive Council.

The deadline for submission for the vacant coaching role has been scheduled for February 2.

