Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, is optimistic about Ghana’s potential to clinch victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to him, Ghana has football talents in abundance.

Mr. Nyantakyi, who previously served as the CAF 1st Vice President, shared his thoughts on the performance of the Black Stars during the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

He emphasized the importance of implementing a strategic plan to foster the development of the game in Ghana.

Highlighting the presence of notable talents like Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, and Thomas Partey, Nyantakyi expressed confidence that these players, along with others, could bring an end to Ghana’s AFCON trophy drought and even progress to the final stages of the FIFA World Cup.

“We have talents in this country. Now we have Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Thomas Partey, and the like,” he said in an interview on GTV Sports Plus.

Mr. Nyantakyi acknowledged that while football dynamics have evolved, discipline remains crucial for success.

He stressed that, talent alone is insufficient and that a disciplined approach is necessary for Ghana to achieve significant milestones in international football.

“I believe with the talents we have, we are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and even play in the World Cup finals. There is enough talent in this country; Germany is not better than us, but they have a plan, and that is why they are flourishing,” he added.

Despite Nyantakyi’s optimism, Ghana faced disappointment in the 2023 AFCON, exiting the tournament at the group phase with only two points.

The Black Stars suffered a defeat against Cape Verde and secured draws against Egypt and Mozambique.