Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by Kurt Okraku to issue a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians following the disappointing performance by the Black Stars in the Ivory Coast during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

This marks the second instance of the senior national team exiting the group stage in the current AFCON, with Ghana finishing third in Group B after a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique, accumulating two points with the hopes of winning a fifth continental title coming to an end.

Following the underwhelming display, head coach, Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties by the Ghana Football Association.

Nyantakyi, who served as the 1st CAF Vice President during his tenure, emphasized the necessity for the current administration to apologize to the nation.

Drawing from his own experience, Nyantakyi said he apologised after the team’s shortfall in the 2010 and 2015 AFCON finals.

“I have done it over and over when I was there as the Ghana Football Association president, so they must apologize, and I believe Ghanaians are entitled to that. We apologised in 2010 and 2015 after we failed to win the AFCON.”

Nyantakyi said the GFA owes it a duty to Ghanaians to apologise if things does not go well.

“The national team does not belong to the Football Association; they are keeping it for the state. Government provides funding to the FA for the team’s upkeep, so issuing an apology is in the best interest of the FA,” Mr Nyantakyi, who is a former GFA boss said on GTV Sports Plus.

In response to the coaching vacancy, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has established a five-committee panel with the responsibility of identifying and appointing a new head coach for the Black Stars.