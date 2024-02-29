Former Technical Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti-Akenteng, has reacted to the dismissal of former Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

Oti-Akenteng believes the GFA acted too hastily in sacking Hughton without awaiting the technical report on Ghana’s performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s underwhelming AFCON display resulted in their early elimination from the group stage after finishing at the bottom of Group B with two draws and one defeat, which led to Hughton’s sack.

Nonetheless, Mr Oti-Akenteng opined that the GFA should have exercised patience and scrutinized the technical report to comprehend the rationale behind the team’s poor performance.

Oti Akenteng

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) should not have sacked former Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, and the technical team after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). They should have awaited their report to ascertain the reasons why the team did not perform,” he informed Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM.

Meanwhile, a five-member search committee has been tasked with recommending a new coach to the Executive Council. Multiple media reports suggest that Otto Addo, a former coach of the Black Stars, is the frontrunner to replace Chris Hughton.

