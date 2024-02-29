The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has rejected the PURC’s explanation for the current erratic power supply situation.

This follows claims that the supply challenges are as a result of the unavailability of fuel to power the thermal plants.

JoyNews sources within the energy sector had revealed that the situation will linger and advised Ghanaians to prepare for long spells of “dumsor”.

This assertion was corroborated by PURC’s Director of Research, Dr. Eric Obutey, who explained that meetings have been scheduled at the Ministry of Energy between the various stakeholders so the issue can be addressed.

“We have contacted them and one of the issues that came up was to do with fuel. Fuel was not available and that has also been sorted out. So for now PURC is having discussions with the generators as to exactly what the issues are that we are having so much power outages.

“So today, there is suppose to be a meeting at the Ministry of Energy but for now all I know is there was a shortage of gas,” he told JoyNews.

But the Director General of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama has rubbished the claims of unavailability of fuel. He stressed that ECG is not shedding load and neither is there cause for alarm over the current power outages.

“What we are experiencing are a few scattered issues here and there. The issue that the PURC raised about fuel is not the reason for the current situation that we are seeing on our dashboard.

“Currently, one of our power plant is down and we are working to troubleshoot and bring it back up. But that hasn’t affected much of supply within the country so we are just managing the space now until it is done,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament and the opposition NDC insist that Ghana is facing power crisis.

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, says the country is shedding load because of two main factors.

According to him, most of the generating plants are old, and at times they trip, thereby affecting the system.

The Yapei-Kusawgu MP pointed out that there is also no money to purchase heavy fuel.

He said government is unable to pay for gas consumed from the West Africa Gas Pipeline, leading to another shutdown of the pipeline by WAPCO.

Mr. Jinapor referenced reports about the inability of state agencies in the power production and transmission ecosystem to meet their financial obligations.

“The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is currently unable to fulfill its payment obligations to the West African Gas Pipeline, which is responsible for transporting gas from Takoradi to Tema for power generation” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

The lawmaker says the country may be plunged back into darkness if nothing is done about the energy situation, which he describes as worrying.

