The Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Audrey Gadzekpo, has criticised Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) following the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

According to her, Mr George, who is the lead proponent in 2015 defended the rights of LGBTQI individuals and is therefore seeking answers on what changed his mind.

This she alleged was when former President John Dramani Mahama was rumored to have had a gay friend who was sponsoring him.

“I am telling you that they have passed it not for any reason but for political reasons. Mr Sam George the Chief proponent of the bill in 2015 when his candidate John Mahama was being accused of having a friend who was a homosexual sponsoring him etc. Sam George is on record saying that the constitution protects those rights.

“So I have to wonder why he changed his mind…What has changed? 10 years ago did he have a different morality from today, from 2021 when he proposed the bill,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Her comment follows the passage of the controversial bill which proscribes LGBTQI+ activities and criminalises its promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in the act would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a three to five-year jail term.

However, Prof Gadzekpo has claimed the Anti-Gay Bill was passed for political reasons.

“That is why I am saying there is politics. They are walking over the bodies of vulnerable people,” she stated.

Professor Gadzekpo together with 14 professionals in various fields including law and academia in October 2021 submitted a memo to Parliament to kick against the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

In the view of these 15 individuals, the bill is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity, adding railroading the bill through would mean challenging Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Following the passage on Wednesday, she has reiterated her stance, stating the bill is unnecessary and President Nana Akufo-Addo should not assent for it to be passed into law.

