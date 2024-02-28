President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has said President Akufo-Addo subtly jabbed Vice President, Dr. Bawumia over his driver’s mate analogy during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday.

He said the President assuming full responsibility for the economic woes is a jab on Dr. Bawumia.

“The President taking full responsibility is coming on the back of conversations about Bawumia being the driver’s mate. If you critically look at his statement, he was subtly jabbing Bawumia” an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.