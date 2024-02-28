Minister-designate for Tourism, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has praised President Akufo-Addo’s presentation during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27.

The Sekondi MP commended the President’s delivery, adding that it provided a comprehensive overview of the country’s status.

Mr Mercer noted that President Akufo-Addo effectively addressed the reasons behind the current economic challenges and outlined the government’s strategies to mitigate them.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the former Deputy Energy Minister expressed optimism in the government’s ability to address the ongoing economic crisis.

“I think the President gave an excellent account of the state of the nation, and he clearly articulated where we are coming from as a country, the security threats that we have had to confront, the economic challenges that over the last couple of years we all have witnessed attributing to their real causes and what it is that we can do over the period to ameliorate our economy and move it forward.”

President Akufo-Addo delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, fulfilling the requirements of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

During his address, the President addressed a wide range of issues affecting the country, including the revitalization of the Ghanaian economy and ongoing road construction projects, among others.

Acknowledging the challenges his administration encountered in managing the economy, which led to significant hardships for the population, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about Ghana’s current path towards recovery.

He called upon citizens to maintain trust in the government and to support its policies aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by all.

However, some critics have voiced concern over the President’s silence on the issue of growing unemployment.

