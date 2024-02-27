Information Minister designate, Fatimatu Abubakar has said President Akufo-Addo’s comment about not drinking alcohol was not aimed at anyone.

The President drunk water while delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

To avoid any speculation, he joking said “I don’t drink alcohol. Everybody who knows me knows that I don’t drink alcohol.”

But some politicians are claiming the comment is a jab on political opponents who drink alcohol.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mrs. Abubakar said the President’s comment was not to anyone.

“Drinking alcohol or not is a personal decision and should not be judged. All those close to him know he doesn’t drink alcohol and not shading anyone too” she stressed.

