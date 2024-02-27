President Akufo-Addo cracked rips in Parliament when he said he does not drink alcohol.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, the President started coughing and requested for a glass of water.

Some MPs in Parliament made a joke that, the liquid might not be water.

President Akufo-Addo was sipping the water jokingly said “I don’t drink alcohol. Everybody who knows me knows that I don’t drink alcohol”.

