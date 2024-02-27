President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his position as the ultimate bearer of responsibility regarding the governance of the country.

According to him, there must be no confusion about who shoulders the consequences for the success of any decision rolled out among the populace.

“Under the Constitution, the executive power of the state is vested in the President of the Republic. He or she is the executive. There’s no ambiguity about where the buck stops when it comes to responsibility for what happens in government. It stops with the President,” he said.

He said this while delivering the State of the Nation’s Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

While acknowledging the importance of advice from officials and ministers, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed that the President holds the executive power, with the cabinet and ministers acting in an advisory capacity.

“Of course, a member of the government might turn an idea generated by the President or an official into a huge success, and the honors will be claimed or shared when public perception is favorable,” President Akufo-Addo remarked.

“But ultimately, the President is responsible and therefore takes the credit or the blame for whatever happens in his or her government.”

This comes in the wake of criticisms about the New Party’s (NPP) flagbearer and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his recent assertion of being a mere assistance to the President in the governance.

Dr Bawumia, at a conference in Accra, insisted that his administration will lead Ghana into economic restoration when given the nod in Election 2024.

ALSO READ:

SONA 2024: ‘JM b3ba’ – Mahama’s introduction triggers immense cheers from…

Full text of Akufo-Addo’s 2024 SONA

SONA 2024: Gov’t secures alternative funding for La General Hospital