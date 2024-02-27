Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasized the club’s enduring stature as one of Africa’s premier football clubs, expressing confidence in its ability to reclaim past glory.

In his debut match at the helm, the Ivorian coach guided the team to a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium with Hamza Issa netting a brace before Enoch Asubonteng sealed the win with a fine strike.

When asked about Hearts of Oak’s status in Ghanaian football, Ouattara dismissed the notion of the club being merely a local giant.

“Not in Ghana. One of the biggest clubs in Africa but the people are bringing this team to a lower level” he said.

Currently placed ninth in the league standings with 24 points, Hearts of Oak is striving to bridge the gap from fourth place.

The Phobians are set to clash against Nsoatreman FC in their upcoming matchday 19 fixture at the Nana Koromansa II Park on Sunday.