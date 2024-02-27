President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the recent changes at the Ministry of Finance will not affect agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Ghana has secured a three-year US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to bolster Ghana’s economic policies and reforms.

But following the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, many speculated that, it might affect the deal with IMF.

But President Akufo-Addo while delivering the State of the Nations Address in Parliament on February 27 allayed the fears of Ghanaians.

He said current Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam is capable to handling all negotiation with IMF.

“Mr Speaker, it is important to underline that the recent change in the leadership of the Finance Ministry will not affect the Government’s commitment to implementing the terms agreed with the IMF to ensure that we restore the economy to healthy growth as soon as possible” President Akufo-Addo stated.

