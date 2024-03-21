The Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Reverend Father Clement Kwasi Adjei, has asked President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision not to assent to the recently passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the cleric argued that the presidency’s letter to Parliament, instructing them not to transmit the bill to the presidency contravenes the established constitutional process wherein all laws enacted by parliament must be forwarded to the presidency for consideration.

He reminded the president of his vow to uphold the constitution of the country.

“The way things are going, it is not the best. I am not happy, and neither is the Catholic Bishops Conference. The President must follow the law he swore to uphold when he was sworn into office,” he said on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, in the presidency’s letter addressed to Parliament on Tuesday, the decision stems from the acknowledgment of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

Expressing dismay over recent events, Reverend Father Adjei called for a dialogue between religious bodies and the president to address the apparent deviation from constitutional norms.

“The constitution is the supreme law of Ghana and any law that is inconsistent with any provision in the constitution, for the sake of its inconsistency is null and void.

“So how can you write a letter telling parliament not to transmit the bill to the presidency? The constitution must be seen as the supreme law of the country. And in that constitution, any law enacted by parliament must be sent to the presidency,” he told host Aisha Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, tensions have been high among the MPs since Parliament received the letter from the presidency.

Parliament also suspended the consideration of the nomination of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State by President Akufo-Addo in what looks like a retaliation by the Speaker over the president’s position on the controversial bill.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said the legislature could not approve the President’s appointees because of an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

ALSO READ: