The Minority Caucus in Parliament has announced plans to begin impeachment processes against President Nana Akufo-Addo over the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

According to the caucus leader, Dr Cassiel Ato-Forson, the President’s directive for Parliament not to transmit the bill for his assent is a breach of the 1992 constitution.

He made these remarks while addressing journalists on Wednesday after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin suspended proceedings for the approval of new ministers.

Dr Forson explained that the constitution provides two options to the President regarding a bill, which are either to assent to the bill or not.

“But I want to say that it is obvious that His Excellency the President has breached the constitution and we will advise ourselves. In the coming days, don’t be surprised that we’ll begin impeachment proceedings against the President,” he said.

The Speaker’s decision was on the back of an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and the letter from the presidency

This follows a directive from the presidency for the House to cease transmitting the controversial bill for Akufo-Addo’s assent due to an ongoing interlocutory application at the Supreme Court.

In response, Bagbin declared Parliament could also not proceed with the approval under similar circumstances.

Listen to Dr Ato-Forson in the video above: