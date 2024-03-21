The Minority in Parliament has said the decision of the Speaker, Alban Bagbin to suspend the approval of new ministers on Wednesday was a step in the right direction.

The caucus has said Speaker Bagbin’s concerns were legitimate and they are in full support.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I wish to conclude by saying that, the Right Honourable Speaker has made an important call. A call for Parliament to unite against the autocratic tendencies of our President and this government.

“We, in the NDC minority, are ready to protect the sanctity of the constitution of the Republic of Ghana. And we stand with the Speaker of Parliament in this. Let the President of Ghana and his government be aware that where this country is going is strange under his watch and the NDC Minority will not countenance it,” he said.

The Speaker on Wednesday suspended the approval of Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees following their vetting which ended on March 12.

He cited an injunction against the process secured by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, hence could not take place.

This he noted was similar to the presidency’s directive for the House to refrain from transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill for assent due to an application for an interlocutory injunction at the Supreme Court.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings was suspended, Dr Ato-Forson who doubles as the Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP emphasised the President’s directive was a breach of the 1992 constitution.

Dr Forson explained that the constitution provides two options to the President regarding a bill, which are either to assent to the bill or not.

However, the President’s action he said was maintaining a middle ground, stating it was strange and an alien position which is unknown to the constitution.

