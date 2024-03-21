The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Ejisu has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for what he describes as swift life-saving interventions during a rainstorm.

Samuel Oduro Frimpong is happy with the level of response of ECG officials in Ejisu to curtail possible electrocution, following a recent rainstorm that ripped-off the roofing of classrooms and homes.

Ripped-off roofs of Ejisu Senior High Technical and Ejisu Experimental Schools landed on live high tension electrical cables.

It took the swift intervention of the Electricity Company of Ghana to first disconnect power to the affected areas.

Though students of Ejisu Senior High Technical School were rendered homeless, no casualties were recorded.

Ejisu MCE, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, commended ECG District Manager for Ejisu, Bismark Adomah, and the District Technical Officer for their exemplary leadership.

“Kudos to ECG. Because the sheets fell on the high tension wires, they needed to rush in to make sure nothing happens to the boys or the students. So I want to say a big thank you to the ECG Manager, Adomah and his team,” Mr Frimpong said.

The ECG team had a tough task of responding to aftermath effects of the rainstorm which affected some structures, including school blocks.

“You know yesterday [Tuesday], because of the rains they had a lot of challenges but they went to make sure that they rectify all those situations. So I want to say they’ve really done well.”

According to Mr Frimpong, any delay or feet dragging from the ECG would have been disastrous for the residents of Ejisu.

“It would have been disastrous. They responded appropriately, and I am sure if they continue the same way, we will all continue to applaud them.”

Meanwhile, the Ejisu Municipal Assembly has fulfilled its promise to re-roof affected dormitories.

Artisans were busy fixing the ceiling of the dormitory block during a visit to the Ejisu Senior High Technical School on Monday.

