Bolts and nuts supporting the base of high tension towers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been stolen in Ejisu, Ashanti Region.

The criminal act resulted in the collapse of at least eight towers, triggering hours of power outages in several communities.

The affected high tension towers, which transmit power from Anwomaso BSP to Akyawkrom Substation near Ejisu, suffered significant damage due to the theft.

Consequently, areas such as Bekwai, Anwiankwanta, Kumawu, Antoakrom, Manso Nkwanta, Jacobu, Samfo-Aduam, Ejisu, Onwe, Besease, Asotwe, Abankro, Baworo, and surrounding areas experienced disruptions in their power supply.

The outage has inconvenienced residents and businesses alike, with engineers from ECG tirelessly working to rectify the situation.

Despite their efforts, the restoration of power remains uncertain as the extent of the damage caused by the fallen towers is being assessed.

Authorities are urged to investigate the theft and apprehend those responsible as affected residents and businesses await the restoration of power.