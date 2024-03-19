Renowned Ghanaian DJ and presenter, Andy Dosty has issued a stern warning to some Shatta Movement (SM) fans attacking him on social media over his recent fracas with Shatta Wale.

During his show on Tuesday, one of his social media followers wrote a comment that caused the radio presenter to vent his spleen.

Earlier, Shatta Wale premiered a song that got a line dissing Andy Dosty. The duo have been going back and forth over industry issues for months now.

Reacting to the negative comments, Andy Dosty said he will address the issues at the right time but wanted to let his critics know, he doesn’t “just bark but bites hard” when pushed.

Meanwhile, on Asempa FM in February 2024, Andy Dosty settled the dust, saying what people see on social media is not what happens at the background.

Andy also said no one can settle the issues unless he and Shatta Wale himself.

“Hate him or love him, that is how he is. He is fine and the last time we met at the airport. He asked someone to come greet Bisa Kdei and me, but the guy couldn’t deliver mine. It was hilarious. That is how he is, and I know him, I have met him on some occasions. Whatever is between us is much deeper than how people see it.”

Complaining about Shatta Wale, Andy Dosty said “he is taking it to the extreme. Where he dissed my mother is what pained me. I could diss him back, but I don’t want my children to see that… We must have a very cool environment, but he has taken it overboard that it has generated hatred among the fanbases”.

But Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex who was on the show, also faulted Andy Dosty in some instances.

“It’s about the two of them and one of them must tone down their ego and everything will be solved. Andy said, sometimes Shatta takes things extreme and someone looking from afar might think Andy also takes things to the extreme. There are moments he said he won’t play Shatta’s songs or mention his name on his shows and no big artiste would like that,” Sammy Flex noted.

