The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has accused operators of the now-demolished “Fantasy Dome,” formerly managed by Fantasy Entertainment at the Trade Fair site, of illegally tapping electricity through a bypass connection.

During the recent demolition of the Fantasy Dome at the Accra Trade Fair, ECG said it had discovered that the facility had been tapping electricity through an unauthorized link.

It has therefore asked Fantasy Dome management to provide a report to the Revenue Protection National Taskforce at the ECG project office within 48 hours.

A statement from the Revenue Protection Division of the ECG, urged Fantasy Dome owners to rectify their power connection status within the stipulated timeframe. Failure to comply may result in the institution of criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited demolished the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, 16 March 2024 to facilitate the completion of the ongoing Ghana International Trade Fair Center Development Project.

This was after the CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, stated claimed he had served the Trade Fair Company Limited a court order stopping them from demolishing the structure – a claimed they had vehemently denied.

According to the company, no court processes were served, and no injunction was presented on the day of the demolition.

MORE: