Legendary musician and burger highlife pioneer, George Darko passes on.

He reportedly died on Wednesday March 20, 2024.

Mr. Darko was the Tufuhene of Akropong with the stool name, Nana Apem Darko I.

He was also guitarist, vocalist, composer and songwriter, who has been on the music scene since the late 1960s.

George Darko was popular in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, and his songs are some of the most timeless and enduring highlife tracks in Ghana’s music circles.