The family of the late king of Burger Highlife, George Darko has set his 40 days observance for May 1, 2024.

The ceremony will be held at the Salem Park in Akropong Akuapem of the Eastern region at 8: am.

George Darko died on March 20, aged 73.

He was known for his skills as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter.

Until his death, he was also the Tufuhene of Akropong Akuapem who served under the stool name, Nana Apem Darko I.

Read the full details of the ceremony below: