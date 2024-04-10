The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Buem constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams has criticised the launch of the government’s Performance Tracker.

According to him, the tracker reveals that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nothing to show after more than seven years in office.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Adams said the previous performance tracker launched by the NPP government falsely claimed some projects initiated by the NDC administration.

He emphasised that the tracker yielded no tangible results and only exposed the ruling government’s falsehoods.

“In my own constituency, they launched bridges they claim they have constructed, roads they claim they have done when actually nothing has happened in my constituency, Buem.

“There’s supposed to be a bridge between the Akaa community and Akaa quarters that they have done according to their tracker.

“They also claim they have done the road between the Guaman community and Atonkor which had not been done. They place all these things in the tracker,” he stressed.

His comment comes after the government launched the Performance Tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 10.

The platform aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of the government’s infrastructure projects across the country.

Mr Adams further argued that similar situations occurred in many other areas, indicating that he is not surprised by the NPP government’s launch of another deceptive tracker.

However, he asserted that the NDC government would scrutinise it and expose any inaccuracies, just as they did with the first tracker.

“We won’t stop them from launching their so-called tracker, but let them launch it and we will check, and just as we did in the first one and we exposed the falsities, you’ll be seeing it this time around again,” he added.

The Buem Constituency MP cited instances where some government officials struggled to identify projects initiated by the NPP government in their constituency.

“Their Ashanti Regional Minister was on a program, he was asked to mention at least five projects that they have initiated in the Ashanti Region, where he has been the regional minister since they came to power, but he couldn’t.

“The current Minister for Roads and Highways was also on a program and they asked him to mention projects. The projects he mentioned were those initiated by the previous administration and are ongoing,” Mr Adams added.