Member of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, Kofi Adams says the Minority in Parliament will request an independent probe into the government’s performance tracker.

This comes after concerns were raised about some 67 erroneous entries on the website.

Mr Adams asserted that, monies may have been paid for no work done.

“We will be asking for a lot of things to be probed based on what has happened at the Public Accounts Committee, where we found this heavy and huge payment for no work done. We will be asking for a lot more things to be probed, especially projects where they have declared percentage completion when we know on the ground that no such thing has happened.

“We have to follow the funding source and find out how much has been paid to the contractor or claimed to have been paid to the contractor”.

Commenting on the government’s claim that the platform can be updated, the Buem constituency MP said that Parliament was informed that the government has placed only verified projects with geolocation.

“We have ministers who can lie out there. We have ministers whose words we must not take seriously because that is what we were told that 13,000 projects have been verified with geolocations.

“So how come something verified, now happens not to be true? So who did the verification, or what is the meaning of verified projects, unless it has a different meaning for NPP people,” he said.

ALSO READ: