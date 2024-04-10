The Communications Officer of the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has stated that the government Performance Tracker is a state asset and not a partisan tool for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the former Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the tracker is not the same as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) green book.

This, he said was the reason the app was developed as a pet project from the Vice President’s office to serve as a lasting resource for Ghana.

Mr Aboagye acknowledged the tracker may not be a perfect tool, however, it is a good start for the government to subject itself to transparency and accountability.

“The NDC government brought a Green Book. Clearly when you pick that you will know that it is a political tool. This [reference to the performance tracker] is not a Blue Book, this is a government of Ghana project. It is a state asset.

“That is why it wasn’t the NPP national executives who did the launch, it was ministers of state and staff from the Office of the Vice President that drove the project till it was launched. It was a pet project that was developed by the office of the Vice President to be able to hold this. So, it is a state asset beyond the Nana Akufo-Addo government,” he explained.

The government launched the Performance Tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on Wednesday, April 10.

The platform aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of the government’s infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the tracker will provid a reliable and accurate presentation of infrastructure projects, moving away from the use of artist’s impressions.

