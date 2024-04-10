Legal counsel to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has engaged in a heated exchange with North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the latter’s disclosures on the current number of presidential staffers employed at the Jubilee House.

In a strongly-worded tweet aimed at the lawmaker, Mr Essuman criticised what he labeled as “unacceptable falsehoods” propagated by the MP.

Mr Essuman questioned the rationale behind Ablakwa’s call for an annual report on presidential staffers when, as per his assertion, such a report had already been submitted by the President to Parliament as required by law.

He also said that President Akufo-Addo had submitted the annual report on the staffing position of the Office of the President for the year ending 31st December, 2023, to the Speaker of Parliament on 25 March.

“What is totally reprehensible is that you continue to perpetrate this very same lie every year and, when exposed, fail to apologise to the president and the Ghanaian people. How can you demand an annual report that has already been submitted by the president? It is simply inconceivable!” Essuman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, April 9.

He emphasised that the Speaker’s office formally acknowledged receipt of the report on 28th March 2024.

“If a thorough and formal investigation had been conducted, as you claim, this information would undoubtedly have been uncovered.”

“Perpetrating such baseless falsehoods by individuals holding esteemed positions significantly undermines the governance process. I respectfully urge the retraction of your statement and insist on an immediate, unequivocal apology to the President and the Ghanaian populace for propagating this deliberate disinformation,” Mr Essuman stated.

Mr Ablakwa in a post on Monday, April 8, accused President Akufo-Addo of persistently violating the Presidential Office Act, which mandates the submission of an annual report to Parliament.

He stressed the significance of the report in enabling parliamentary oversight and ensuring financial accountability.

“The continuous breach of the Presidential Office Act by the President impedes the conduct of our parliamentary oversight and our lawful mandate in pursuing financial accountability.

“This cannot be a proud legacy for President Akufo-Addo — Ghana deserves better. We demand the annual report NOW!,” he posted.

