The Energy Minister and Managing Director for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are set to appear before Parliament’s Energy Committee today.

They were summoned to the house due to a purported rift between their respective institutions.

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) accuses the ECG of non-compliance with the cash waterfall mechanism and other allegations.

The Commission has also issued a one-week ultimatum for a detailed incident report on outages since January, with potential sanctions, including a two-year prison sentence, for non-compliance.

The ECG denies some of the allegations.

Concerns have escalated to the Energy Committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, who insists on the appearance of the ECG boss and the Energy Minister before the committee today.

Meanwhile, Ranking member on the Committee, John Jinapor is backing the PURC saying the regulator has the right to implement sanctions should the ECG fail to comply with its directives.

READ ALSO: