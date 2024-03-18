Pressure continues to mount on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a timetable for the current power crisis.

Several communities continue to experience fluctuations, but the ECG says there will be no need to do so.

Former Power Minister, Kwabena Donkor, insists it is imperative for ECG and its affiliates to provide a load-shedding timetable.

“You are shedding in excess of 600 megawatts on Sundays during peak, in excess of 600… Like Ben stated, the shedding of exports, we don’t even bring it into the picture. So if we are to bring exports into the picture, on Sundays we are shedding 800 megawatts,” he said.

This, he believes, will enable Ghanaians to organise their daily routines accordingly.

He made these comments on JoyNews‘ Newsfile on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye says the current unexpected power outages are disruptive.

Speaking on the show, he said a schedule will make it less frustrating for Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba has apologised on behalf of his party for the intermittent power outages.

He admitted the frustration of Ghanaians was justified and said his government would fix the problem.

