Ghana’s arm wrestling delivered a whopping 41 medals over the weekend to increase the country’s medal haul at the ongoing African Games.

Team Ghana displayed its prowess and resilience at the Games, securing an impressive haul of 41 medals from the discipline.

The group won 21 medals on Friday, March 15, and added 20 more on Saturday.

Ghana earned 8 gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze medals, making it the most decorated country in the sporting discipline at the Games.

The Armwrestling team’s impressive performance increased Ghana’s medal tally to 46, putting the host country sixth on the medal table with 9 gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze.

Egypt leads the medal tally with 154 medals, followed by Nigeria with 76, South Africa with 92, Algeria with 89, and Tunisia with 59 as of Sunday, March 17.

Countries with more gold medals are listed higher in the table.