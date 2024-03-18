The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has apologized to its prepaid customers enable to purchase electricity credit.

The company blamed these difficulties on persistent interruptions in internet access.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, March, the ECG it is actively working with its network operators to remedy these issues as soon as possible.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the current interruptions in internet service provision have resulted in challenges with vending and purchasing of electricity credits.

ECG wishes to assure all customers that we are engaging our service providers and Metering vendors to assist resolve the challenge,” the press release stated.

Press statement below:

