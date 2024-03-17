The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has set the records straight on a viral clip on social media portraying its Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, as insensitive to the challenges of customers.

In a statement, ECG explained the video is an extract of an interview that was granted over a year and a half ago.

This statement noted it was during its impasse with Manya Krobo residents where amongst other things, ECG staff were assaulted for requesting payment of bills from customers.

“We deeply regret the misunderstanding created by the resurfacing of this extract, which has been grossly taken out of context,” portions of the statement read.

The company further noted that it understands the plight of its customers while assuring the citizenry that the “video does not reflect the values and commitment of our MD and ECG”.

Meanwhile, ECG says it is collaborating with key industry players on the value chain to address the issues being experienced to bring forth a sustainable solution.

Read the full statement below:

