The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to as a matter of urgency intervene and halt the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) planned disconnection of 91 hospitals over debts owed.

The Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has stressed the disconnection if allowed will pose threats to the lives of patients.

Emphasising the constitutional right to good health, the Juaboso urged the government to ensure that health service delivery is maintained as a social good.

“While serving notice to the ECG that health service delivery is a social good, the government must work as tediously to ensure that maintenance of health service delivery as a social good is not threatened by this dereliction of duty towards the maintenance and provision of the same.

“Article 342 of the 1992 constitution guarantees the right to good health. Because of this, services provided by health facilities are generally provided at cost plus a small margin to ensure that the service can continuously provide the neediest service in a sustainable manner,” he stated.

ECG has threatened to disconnect the 91 hospitals from the national grid due to their GH₵ 261 million debts owed.

The hospitals were given 72-hours ultimatum to pay up the debts or risk disconnection.

However, Mr Akandoh, has among other things proposed alternative funding mechanisms for health facilities, such as the National Health Insurance Fund covering some utility bills to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

“The minority is also of the opinion that the government should find other reliable funding mechanisms other than the IGF of health facilities to cover these important expenditure line items.

“In this regard, the government could consider if the National Health Insurance Fund could take up some of the utility bills of health facilities to enhance or ensure that the service is not curtailed,” he added.

