The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticized the feasibility of the government’s ambitious Agenda 111 project.

He expressed his doubts during a dialogue with clergy members in Accra, stressing that the government’s plan appears overly ambitious and improbable to be completed within a reasonable timeframe.

Mr. Mahama highlighted that, while the government has launched the Agenda 111 project, which aims to construct 80 hospitals, he finds the strategy lacking in practicality.

He suggested that, a more sensible approach would have been to start with a smaller number, such as 40 hospitals, ensuring their completion before embarking on additional projects.

“This government started their Agenda 111 as they call it and they started with 80 hospitals. I don’t know what survey was done before the hospitals were being put in, but most of them are at a certain stage of completion. One would have thought that they would start with what they can do and finish.

And so if you can do 40 hospitals, finish and open them, then you start another. But you spread to 80 hospitals, the time they leave office, I don’t think many of them would have been completed.”

The Agenda 111 project is part of the New Patriotic Party’s government health policy of building a hospital in each district and region of Ghana in fulfilment of President Akufo-Addo’s promise to build 111 hospitals nationwide to improve the geographical coverage of healthcare in the country.

