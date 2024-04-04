Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, paid a visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to offer his condolences on the passing of his wife, Hajia Ramatu.

During the visit, Mahama expressed admiration for the Chief Imam’s steadfast faith and resilience in the face of adversity.

He offered prayers for the Chief Imam and his family, asking Allah to grant Hajia Ramatu Jannatul Firdaus and to provide comfort and strength to the Chief Imam during their time of mourning.

Mr Mahama emphasised the importance of unity, solidarity, and compassion in supporting the Chief Imam and his family during this difficult period.

He assured them of the community’s unwavering support, stating, “We stand with you during this time of sorrow.”

Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, the wife of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, died on Wednesday, March 27.