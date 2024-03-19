The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to submit a load management schedule by April 2, 2024.

This follows challenges with internet connectivity and power supply disruptions affecting citizens.

Despite recent power outages, ECG insist there is no need for a load-shedding timetable.

Nonetheless, the company has identified 630 overloaded transformers during peak periods as a key issue, signaling that these transformers across its operational areas have surpassed their capacity due to surging electricity demand.

In a directive issued on Monday, March 18, 2024, PURC mandated ECG to furnish the commission with a comprehensive load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

The specifications include detailing ratings and current loads of overloaded distribution transformers, providing GPS coordinates of all overloaded distribution transformers, specifying ratings of new transformers to be installed at each location, outlining installation timelines and durations, presenting a load management schedule corresponding with installation timelines, and furnishing evidence of disseminating this information to consumers.