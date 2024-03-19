FIFA Global Football Development Division’s high-performance specialist, Abdul Faisal Chibsah, has expressed his desire to see an improved performance by the Black Stars under Otto Addo.

Addo, a former Ghanaian international, has been reinstated as the head coach of the senior national team, signing a 34-month contract with an additional option for 24 months.

Following a disappointing display at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars aim to bounce back as they prepare to face Nigeria and Uganda in international friendly matches at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Anticipating the upcoming fixtures, Faisal emphasized his expectations for noticeable progress from the team.

“I want to see improvement after every game. We are playing Nigeria and Uganda in a friendly game and I want to see improvement after every game,” he conveyed to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“From game one, I want to see improvement and clarity and I believe that when things are done right, we will get there,” he added.

He continued, “Right from the outset, I anticipate seeing refinement and clarity in our performance. With the right approach, I’m confident we’ll achieve our objectives.”

Assisting Otto Addo are Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil as the first and second assistant coaches respectively, alongside Fatawu Dauda, who serves as the goalkeeper’s trainer.

The Black Stars are scheduled to revive their historic rivalry with the Super Eagles on Friday, March 22, followed by a clash against Uganda’s Cranes on Tuesday, March 26.

