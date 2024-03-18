Kojo Addae Mensah, a member of the Black Stars coach search committee, has revealed that Otto Addo stood out as the most impressive candidate among the over one hundred applications received.

Otto Addo has been awarded a 34-month contract, with an option for an additional 24 months by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Addae Mensah noted that, while there were numerous strong contenders, Addo’s performance during the interview process set him apart.

According to him, Addo’s deep understanding of the team, his insightful plans for the future, and his familiarity with the players.

“Otto Addo really impressed me. He demonstrated a profound knowledge of the team and offered valuable insights into his strategies. While there were other impressive candidates, Addo’s understanding of the players and the game was exceptional,” he told LUV FM.

Addo, a former Ghana international, will temporarily leave his role at Borussia Dortmund to lead Ghana in this month’s international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Upon completion of these matches, he will formally part ways with the club to fully dedicate himself to his new role.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo, who has replaced Chris Hughton has released a 26-man squad for the games scheduled to be hosted in Morocco later this month will hope to begin his second coming on a winning note.

