The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the reappointment of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

Addo replaces Chris Hughton who was sacked after Ghana’s poor performance at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The former Premier League manager was who awarded a 21-month deal failed to steer the team to the next round as the Black Stars suffered a second consecutive AFCON group phase exit.

After the team’s early exit, the GFA announced a five-member committee to recommend a new coach for the Executive Council with Mr Mark Addo, who is the Vice President of the GFA as the Chairman.

However, Otto Addo, who masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be offered a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months according to the country’s football governing body.

The former Ghana international, who now works as the talent coach for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund is expected to be in the dugout for Black Stars international friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda later this month.

After the games, he will travel back to the club to officially hand over and take up the job permanently in May this year.