High-performance specialist for FIFA Global Football Development Division, Abdul Faisal has called for support for returnee Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to be able to win laurels.

The former Ghana international has been reappointed as the head coach of the senior national team on a 34-month deal.

Addo’s immediate assignment will come against Nigeria and Uganda in international friendly games scheduled to be played in Morrocco later this month.

However, Faisal speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM praised Addo’s coaching prowess and potential saying he must be given time to achieve success with the Black Stars.

“I enjoyed what Otto Addo did at the World Cup looking at the state of the team at the time,” Faisal said.

“When he came in, he tried rebuilding the team and you could see exactly what he was doing but he didn’t have a lot of time. He also has a huge potential as a coach and I think we should give him the time and let us see how it goes.

“If we can do that, I am convinced it would be good for us. Let us support Otto Addo so he can have a healthy and sound environment to work effectively,” he added.

Otto Addo will be awarded a 24-month deal if he performs, according to the Football Association.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will open camp in Morocco today for the friendly games.

