One out of five patients in Kwasi Fante, Asayensu, in Kwawu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region is affected with typhoid infections due to the activities of a Chinese company in the area.

Typhoid is one of the diseases that spread easily in the wet season, but due to the activities of a Chinese company in Kwasi Fante – Asayensu, typhoid has affected most people in that area.

The Physician Assistant for Asayensu Health Center, Jephthah Odame, has said that typhoid cases have increased in the area because the Chinese company has directed its waste to the main river.

He appealed to the residents to be careful in their daily activities to avoid contracting such diseases.

He made this statement when the Church of Pentecost, Asayensu District, organized a clean-up exercise in Asayensu.

Meanwhile, the District Pastor for the Church of Pentecost, Asayensu, Pastor Isaac Atobrah, urged commuters not to dispose of refuse anywhere because that habit can cause the spread of disease.

He also appealed to store owners to provide dustbins in front of their stores to help reduce the habit of littering around.

