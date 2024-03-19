Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has indicated his ambitious desire to buy one of the big football clubs in England, as a way of investing in sports.

The Ghanaian businessman who is aspiring to contest Ghana’s 2024 election as an independent candidate, says it is his wish to buy either Chelsea FC or Manchester United to show the African can also be influential.

Sharing his thoughts on football in Ghana on Nhyira FM, Nana Kwame Bediako said beyond buying one of the big clubs in England, it is his wish to have a strong African Champions League just like what pertains in Europe.

“As I sit here I hope to raise money to buy Chelsea at the blind side of the public or buy Manchester United and show the white man that the Black man is also powerful. I would like to invest and have an African Champions League just like what pertains in Europe.

“Let’s build strong leagues in Africa so that we can sell our players outright to Europe instead of smuggling players through dubious means for peanuts,” he stressed.

Nana Kwame Bediako, who was raised in Kumasi further stressed on the need for the country to make good use of its former football heroes, especially in negotiating good deals in the transfer of players abroad.

According to the New Force leader, Ghana has failed in this direction, which looks strange to him.

“A few days ago I went to the late Papa Arko’s home, he’s one of my legends along with the likes of Opoku Nti who were the big stars in football when I was a young boy.

“We failed to ensure that these quality footballers gained legendary status because today these players I mentioned should have been big-time football agents and well-connected around the world. We are not serious as a country, that is why many of them end up broke after their playing time,” he said.

