Political movement, the New Force has refuted claims that its founder, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has joined the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a statement issued on Saturday, February 17, the movement clarified that any reports suggesting Cheddar’s affiliation with the NDC are false and should be disregarded.

The statement emphasized that New Force has no intentions of aligning with any organisation or political party to achieve its objectives.

However, the movement expressed concern about alleged attempts by the government or its representatives to undermine Cheddar’s leadership.

“It has come to the attention of the New Force Team that certain online news outlets are publishing news items purporting that Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of The New Force has joined or intends to join NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.”

“The news items make it appear as though Nana Kwame Bediako finds it expedient to join another political party organisation because several efforts and plans of The New Force have so far been frustrated by the current government administration,” an excerpt of the statement said.

Below is the full statement