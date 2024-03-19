The Majority and Minority in Parliament on the Health Committee have been challenging themselves over who has performed better in that sector.

The argument came about after the Majority in Parliament lashed out at the former President John Mahama over comments regarding the NPP’s ambitious and unrealistic policy of Agenda 111.

The Majority, in a press conference, challenged the former President over his performance in the sector.

It pointed out that, the NDC and John Mahama had included the building of district hospitals across the country.

The Majority argued that, even the few hospital projects, NDC could not finished, and it took the NPP government to complete those projects.

The Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, queried the former President on which of his statements Ghanaians should believe.

His comment did not go down well with the Minority, which responded to the ruling party.

The Minority contended that, Akufo Addo-led government has failed in the health sector.

They charged government to show with evidence the progress it has made in the health sector.

ALSO READ:

FULL VIDEO: Kwame Sefa Kayi addresses key national issues on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show

Why Kwame Sefa Kayi doesn’t want to be an MP will shock you [Listen]

National Cathedral project wasn’t well thought through – Sefa Kayi admits [Listen]